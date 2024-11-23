Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

CVS opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

