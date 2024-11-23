Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 1.2 %

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,122,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,797,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.