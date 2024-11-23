Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.12 and traded as high as C$25.19. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$25.03, with a volume of 2,415,691 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.14.

The company has a market cap of C$44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total transaction of C$547,298.10. Also, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$3,409,485.40. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

