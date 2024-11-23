Barbara K. Allen Sells 5,650 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DHI opened at $163.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

