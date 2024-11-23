Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

