Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $197.64 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.11 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

