Banco Santander S.A. Sells 337 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,017,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $144.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

