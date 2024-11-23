Banco Santander S.A. Sells 21,860 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

EPD opened at $32.81 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

