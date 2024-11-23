Banco Santander S.A. Sells 103 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.90.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

