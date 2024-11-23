Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 4,579 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.05.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $179.63 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

