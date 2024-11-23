Banco Santander S.A. Has $648,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.77 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

