Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $321.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $321.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

