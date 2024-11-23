AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,207 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,482,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 194,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.1% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AT&T by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

