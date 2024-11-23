Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $151.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 565.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

