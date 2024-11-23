Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $15,276.80 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 1,364 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $15,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,990.40. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRA opened at $11.47 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRA

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.