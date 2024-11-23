AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,579 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $186,127,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,476,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.