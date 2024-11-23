ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stake Raised by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter worth $4,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter worth about $6,249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 770,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 377,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
ASP Isotopes stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 7.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASP Isotopes Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
