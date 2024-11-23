ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $661.83 and last traded at $658.62. 729,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,441,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $658.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $744.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $874.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

