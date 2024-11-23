ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
ARQ Trading Up 3.8 %
ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ARQ will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ARQ
In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,658. The trade was a 5.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARQ
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARQ during the second quarter worth $13,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ARQ in the second quarter valued at $1,524,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in ARQ in the second quarter valued at $607,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ARQ by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ARQ in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.
About ARQ
Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.
