Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal Sells 26,336 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $4,508,196.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,235 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,287.30. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 18,389 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $3,228,005.06.

On Monday, November 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,763 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $2,636,204.12.

On Friday, November 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 20,048 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total transaction of $3,356,837.12.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,791,760.14.

On Thursday, August 29th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 13,533 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,963,908.96.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $175.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

View Our Latest Report on ARES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.