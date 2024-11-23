Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $335,426,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $162,640,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $143,909,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

