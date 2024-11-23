ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 23,259.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 2.70% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

