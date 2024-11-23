Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $48.86

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 299.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.57 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.