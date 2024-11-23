Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $21.46

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.