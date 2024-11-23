Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

