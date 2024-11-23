Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 17,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 226,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

