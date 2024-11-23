American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Financial Contrast

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50 Anglo American 1 3 2 1 2.43

American Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Anglo American.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.10) -7.02 Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.30 $283.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Lithium and Anglo American”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.25% -16.87% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anglo American beats American Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

