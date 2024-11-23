Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 56988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ameren by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameren by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 172,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

