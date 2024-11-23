Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,875 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $65,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,055,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,366,389.50. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,247,043 shares of company stock valued at $177,552,554. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

