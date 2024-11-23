AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $514.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.76. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

