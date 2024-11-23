Alpha Real Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance
LON:ARTL opened at GBX 113 ($1.42) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 62.73. The firm has a market cap of £68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,650.00 and a beta of 0.28.
About Alpha Real Trust
