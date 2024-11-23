Alpha Real Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

LON:ARTL opened at GBX 113 ($1.42) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 62.73. The firm has a market cap of £68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,650.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

About Alpha Real Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.