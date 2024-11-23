Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 739 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PBCay One RSC Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.08 and its 200-day moving average is $476.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

