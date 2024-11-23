Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 428,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCW stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.