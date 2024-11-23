Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 4,646 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 92,505 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,519 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,338,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 296,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

