Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.68 and last traded at $85.77. Approximately 5,887,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,620,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

The company has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

