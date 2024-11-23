Algert Global LLC Purchases 21,831 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Maximus makes up about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Maximus worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 201.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Maximus by 8,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 2.5 %

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

