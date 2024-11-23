Algert Global LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.35% of PriceSmart worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 72.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PriceSmart by 431.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 313.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.7 %

PSMT stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $497,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,673 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

