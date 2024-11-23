Algert Global LLC Has $14.09 Million Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,466 shares during the quarter. COPT Defense Properties makes up 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.41% of COPT Defense Properties worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDP opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

