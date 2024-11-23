Algert Global LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FCN opened at $201.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

