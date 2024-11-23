Algert Global LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Medpace worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $337.75 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.