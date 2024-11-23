Algert Global LLC Buys 124 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $259.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $263.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25,956.96 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.21.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.71.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.78, for a total transaction of $4,835,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,732 shares in the company, valued at $41,279,582.96. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,433,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,929,910.45. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327,249 shares of company stock valued at $421,876,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

