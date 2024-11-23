Alesco Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MBB opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.