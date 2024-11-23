Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,485 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,424,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 167,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $107.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.