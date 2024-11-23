Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $91,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VONE opened at $272.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $251.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

