Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 366,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 278,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

