Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

AMLP opened at $49.64 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.