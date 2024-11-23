Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. 6,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 19,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

