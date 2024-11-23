Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Aiful Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Aiful

Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans.

Further Reading

