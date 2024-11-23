Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 147 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $103.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

