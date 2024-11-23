Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $402.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.02 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.20.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.